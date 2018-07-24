Ingredion Inc (INGR) Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Ingredion worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.60.

Ingredion stock opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.28.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

In other news, Chairman Ilene S. Gordon sold 28,141 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $3,132,937.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 252,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,083,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

