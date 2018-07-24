Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Position Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 85,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 36,456 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Honeywell International Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth $4,276,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 56,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $962,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cowen began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Ingersoll-Rand opened at $90.15 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $97.67.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

