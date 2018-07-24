Infinera’s (INFN) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.

INFN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. B. Riley downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Infinera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Shares of Infinera opened at $8.84 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.34. Infinera has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.81 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 1,021.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,790 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Infinera by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 709,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 342,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Infinera by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,739,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,770,000 after acquiring an additional 275,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Infinera by 1,721.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 176,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 218,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

