Incyte (INCY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Incyte to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Incyte had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Incyte opened at $68.96 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Incyte has a twelve month low of $60.22 and a twelve month high of $140.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $4,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,924.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Herve Hoppenot bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $914,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

