Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,854,827 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the June 29th total of 11,114,081 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.9 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of Imperial Oil traded up $0.19, reaching $32.46, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 254,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,240. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 114.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

