Immunomedics (IMMU) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Immunomedics earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.138689220192 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Immunomedics alerts:

IMMU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Immunomedics opened at $25.92 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.70. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Immunomedics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.