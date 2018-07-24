Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

ITW has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.65.

Illinois Tool Works opened at $136.26 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $134.66 and a 52-week high of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.97. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8,692.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,234,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,382,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,349,722,000 after purchasing an additional 874,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,834,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,023,000 after purchasing an additional 431,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 786.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after purchasing an additional 379,356 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,528,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,016,000 after purchasing an additional 298,220 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

