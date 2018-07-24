Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.18.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works opened at $136.26 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $134.66 and a 52 week high of $179.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

