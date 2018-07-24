Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8,692.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,234,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,382,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,349,722,000 after acquiring an additional 874,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,834,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,023,000 after acquiring an additional 431,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 786.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after acquiring an additional 379,356 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,528,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,016,000 after acquiring an additional 298,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works traded up $1.94, reaching $138.20, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . The stock had a trading volume of 145,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.66 and a 12-month high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.