IDEX (IEX) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a report issued on Friday. Robert W. Baird currently has a $143.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IDEX from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.09.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX opened at $137.45 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX has a 12 month low of $110.25 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.11 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 3,500 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $483,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 7,416 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,635.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,268.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,338 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.