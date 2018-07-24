IDEX (IEX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. IDEX also updated its FY18 guidance to $5.27-5.35 EPS.

IEX traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,581. IDEX has a 12 month low of $110.25 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. IDEX had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.00.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,635.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,268.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $483,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,338 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.