IDEX (IEX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.10 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. IDEX updated its Q3 guidance to $1.29-1.32 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $5.27-5.35 EPS.

Shares of IDEX traded up $2.15, hitting $139.60, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 335,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,581. IDEX has a 52-week low of $110.25 and a 52-week high of $150.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 3,500 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $483,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 317 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $45,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,317 shares of company stock worth $5,169,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

