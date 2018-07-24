Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Shares Down 9.1%

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s share price dropped 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 1,397,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,910,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

ICON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iconix Brand Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iconix Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

The stock has a market cap of $42.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -72.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The brand management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.91 million. Iconix Brand Group had a negative net margin of 210.83% and a positive return on equity of 39.97%. equities analysts predict that Iconix Brand Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICON. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,261,575 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 516,276 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Iconix Brand Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iconix Brand Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iconix Brand Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

