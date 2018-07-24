iCAD (ICAD) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iCAD earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.7089978856923 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iCAD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get iCAD alerts:

NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. iCAD has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.34.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 61.83%. The business had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 million. equities research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.