IBERIABANK (IBKC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.75.

IBKC stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. IBERIABANK has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.00%.

In related news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKC. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 33,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

