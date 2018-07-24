IBERIABANK Corp Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $6.65 Per Share (IBKC)

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of IBERIABANK in a report released on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.30.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

IBERIABANK opened at $84.30 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IBERIABANK has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $87.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

In other IBERIABANK news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the first quarter worth about $315,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.