Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.17 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HY opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on HY. ValuEngine cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $70,522.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,242 shares of company stock worth $288,688. Insiders own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

