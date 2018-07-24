Hydrogen Hits Market Capitalization of $20.53 Million (HYDRO)

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Hydrogen token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store. During the last week, Hydrogen has traded 108.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydrogen has a market capitalization of $20.53 million and approximately $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003626 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00406478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00145325 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00022986 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013324 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000856 BTC.

About Hydrogen

Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI . The official website for Hydrogen is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Buying and Selling Hydrogen

Hydrogen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydrogen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

