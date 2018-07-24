Huntington National Bank Sells 525 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $213,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 126,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 39.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,194,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,144,000 after acquiring an additional 390,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.65.

In related news, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $995,791.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,033.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Tony W. Collins sold 1,330 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $155,250.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet opened at $112.90 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $129.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

