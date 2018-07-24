Huntington National Bank Sells 1,966 Shares of Fortive Corp (FTV)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fortive by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,165,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fortive by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 623,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after acquiring an additional 467,929 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,162,000 after acquiring an additional 352,307 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Fortive by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 357,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after acquiring an additional 233,893 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,943,000 after acquiring an additional 227,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortive in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortive news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 18,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,354,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James A. Lico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $5,394,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,114,303.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.