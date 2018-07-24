Hubbell (HUBB) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.05-7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.33-4.4 billion (+18-20%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.

Hubbell opened at $113.95 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.92. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $149.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.94%.

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hubbell from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Hubbell from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hubbell from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.83.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,263.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodd Richard Ruland purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.19 per share, with a total value of $210,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

