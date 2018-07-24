Hub Group (HUBG) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hub Group to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.70. 587,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,408. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,405 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,188,000 after buying an additional 485,807 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 118,208 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

