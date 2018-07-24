Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 11,368.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,674 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,963,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,157,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,137,000 after acquiring an additional 525,987 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,105,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,989,000 after acquiring an additional 375,415 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 248,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,886,000 after acquiring an additional 246,056 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William G. Ouchi sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $201,006.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Shares of Sempra Energy opened at $113.57 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $100.49 and a 12-month high of $122.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.19). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.05%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

