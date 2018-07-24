Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up 1.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $3,418,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,096,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,944,000 after purchasing an additional 233,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $3,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas R. Day sold 43,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,592,711.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,950.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,731 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Hormel Foods traded down $0.18, reaching $36.99, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 96,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.42. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

