Horizon North Logistics Inc (HNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HNL shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, June 29th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.80 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th.

TSE:HNL traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.66. The company had a trading volume of 751,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,187. Horizon North Logistics has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$3.02.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). Horizon North Logistics had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of C$82.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.65 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada and the United States. The company's Industrial Services division supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

