Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) is Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ 7th Largest Position

Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. Hope Bancorp accounts for about 0.6% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 260,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 244,015 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. 948,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,896. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Hope Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

