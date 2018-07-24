Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13,390.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,022,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 3,992,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,575,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,296,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,785,000 after purchasing an additional 802,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,007,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 919,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,938,000 after purchasing an additional 701,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International opened at $153.70 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, MED began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,776.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.