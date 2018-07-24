HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 517,952 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 791,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,128,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 538.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 27,761 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Argus raised their price objective on HollyFrontier to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $591,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,894.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $566,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,102.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,592 shares of company stock worth $15,795,344. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HollyFrontier opened at $70.96 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 7.31%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

