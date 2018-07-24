Histogenics (HSGX) & ConforMIS (CFMS) Head to Head Comparison

Histogenics (NASDAQ: HSGX) and ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Histogenics and ConforMIS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics N/A N/A -$26.41 million ($0.98) -2.43 ConforMIS $78.11 million 0.80 -$53.58 million ($1.24) -0.82

Histogenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ConforMIS. Histogenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConforMIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Histogenics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of ConforMIS shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Histogenics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of ConforMIS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Histogenics and ConforMIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics N/A N/A -140.82% ConforMIS -62.63% -83.49% -46.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Histogenics and ConforMIS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics 0 0 2 0 3.00 ConforMIS 1 1 5 0 2.57

Histogenics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.27%. ConforMIS has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 292.16%. Given ConforMIS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ConforMIS is more favorable than Histogenics.

Volatility and Risk

Histogenics has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConforMIS has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Histogenics beats ConforMIS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Histogenics Company Profile

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee. It also provides ConforMIS Hip System, a hip replacement product; and iJigs, a customized single-use patient-specific instrumentation. The company markets and sells its products to hospitals and other medical facilities through sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Monaco. ConforMIS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

