Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1,978.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alton Shader sold 16,812 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,575,284.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 5,168 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $469,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $369,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HRC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hill-Rom in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Hill-Rom opened at $95.69 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.91 and a 52 week high of $95.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $710.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

