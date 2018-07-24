Hexcel (HXL) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

“We had anticipated the $5M incremental D&A expense, but it looks like start-up costs associated with the new PAN line in France have been a slightly greater headwind than we had anticipated. We continue to like HXL for the long-term upside and opportunity, and we are maintaining our BUY rating and $80 price target.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $69.00 target price on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Hexcel opened at $68.28 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 9,215 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $608,097.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,522.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 17,885 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $1,260,177.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,278.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hexcel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 35.7% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Hexcel by 6.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 1.1% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 100,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.