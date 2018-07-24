Hermes Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Steris PLC (STE)

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 825,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,189 shares during the period. Steris comprises about 1.2% of Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Steris were worth $86,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Steris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Steris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Steris by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steris by 739.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Shares of STE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.70. 376,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,260. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.48. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $113.26.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Wood sold 2,744 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,395 shares of company stock worth $6,608,801. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories.

