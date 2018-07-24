Hermes Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 22,105 Shares of LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $56,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 88,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $102,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $126,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,072 shares of company stock worth $2,581,413. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova traded up $3.52, hitting $108.52, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . 673,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $111.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

