Hermes Investment Management Ltd. Has $69.89 Million Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,192,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,690 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $69,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AMN traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $60.60. 432,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,991. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.97 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Jeffrey Harris sold 19,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $1,061,715.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,717.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 31,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $1,745,537.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,003,305.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,021 shares of company stock worth $4,959,053. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

