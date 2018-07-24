Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 43.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Total System Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,267,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Total System Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,908,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,253,000 after buying an additional 329,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Total System Services by 99.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after buying an additional 272,407 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total System Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,148,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Total System Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,971,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,306,000 after buying an additional 190,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

TSS opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. Total System Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $91.67.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $987.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,308,739.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,981.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Total System Services in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Total System Services in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Total System Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

