Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $20,867,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,179 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 283,724 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 31,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan opened at $15.83 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.