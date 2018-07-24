HeidelbergCement (HEI) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas set a €104.50 ($122.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €91.74 ($107.93).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR:HEI opened at €70.78 ($83.27) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €76.94 ($90.52) and a 1-year high of €96.00 ($112.94).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.