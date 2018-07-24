Heartland Express (HTLD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HTLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.35. 926,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,620. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Tahira K. Hira purchased 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $667,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 202.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 61,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.