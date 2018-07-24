Head to Head Survey: Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX) vs. Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS)

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ: OMEX) and Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and Hornbeck Offshore Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odyssey Marine Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Hornbeck Offshore Services 1 2 1 0 2.00

Hornbeck Offshore Services has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 42.35%. Given Hornbeck Offshore Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hornbeck Offshore Services is more favorable than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Risk and Volatility

Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Odyssey Marine Exploration and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration N/A N/A -223.91% Hornbeck Offshore Services 8.82% -7.48% -3.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Odyssey Marine Exploration and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration $1.25 million 50.82 -$7.75 million N/A N/A Hornbeck Offshore Services $191.41 million 0.93 $27.42 million ($2.49) -1.92

Hornbeck Offshore Services has higher revenue and earnings than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Summary

Hornbeck Offshore Services beats Odyssey Marine Exploration on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.