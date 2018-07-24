Head-To-Head Review: Visa (V) versus Fair Isaac (FICO)

Visa (NYSE: V) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Visa pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Fair Isaac does not pay a dividend. Visa pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Visa has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

79.8% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Visa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Fair Isaac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 48.18% 33.90% 13.93% Fair Isaac 12.77% 34.23% 10.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Visa and Fair Isaac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 2 27 0 2.93 Fair Isaac 0 2 1 0 2.33

Visa currently has a consensus target price of $143.86, suggesting a potential upside of 2.73%. Fair Isaac has a consensus target price of $171.33, suggesting a potential downside of 17.08%. Given Visa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Visa is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visa and Fair Isaac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $18.36 billion 15.59 $6.70 billion $3.48 40.24 Fair Isaac $932.17 million 6.61 $128.25 million $3.98 51.92

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Fair Isaac. Visa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Visa has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visa beats Fair Isaac on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. The company also offers gateway services for merchants to accept, process, and reconcile payments; manage fraud; and safeguard payment security online, as well as processing services for participating issuers of visa debit, prepaid, and ATM payment products. In addition, it provides digital products, including Visa Checkout that offers consumers an expedited, and secure payment experience for online transactions; and Visa Direct, a push payment product platform, that allows businesses, governments, and consumers to use the Visa network to transfer funds from an originating account to another via a debit, prepaid, or credit card number, as well as Visa token service that replaces the card account numbers from the transaction with a token. Further the company offers corporate (travel) and purchasing card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collection, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

