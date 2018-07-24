Head-To-Head Review: Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) and Bay Banks of Virginia (BAYK)

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBNC) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Reliant Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay Banks of Virginia has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and Bay Banks of Virginia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliant Bancorp $46.17 million 6.96 $7.24 million N/A N/A Bay Banks of Virginia $37.38 million 3.57 -$1.27 million $0.16 63.13

Reliant Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliant Bancorp 16.11% 7.04% 0.87% Bay Banks of Virginia 0.82% 2.18% 0.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Reliant Bancorp and Bay Banks of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliant Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $25.25, indicating a potential downside of 9.82%. Given Reliant Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Reliant Bancorp is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Dividends

Reliant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bay Banks of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Bay Banks of Virginia pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Reliant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Reliant Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reliant Bancorp beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans and mortgage refinancing; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; construction, land development, and farmland loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for household, family, and other personal expenditures. It also provides safe deposit box, debit card, direct deposit, and official bank check services. The company operates through seven branches in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, and Williamson counties in Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to Reliant Bancorp, Inc. in January 2018. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. It also offers credit cards; investment accounts; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, the company offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 28, 2018, it operated 18 banking offices in the Richmond market area, the Northern Neck region, Tri-Cities area of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights, Middlesex County, and Suffolk. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

