Head-To-Head Review: National Western Life Group (NWLI) vs. Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ: NWLI) and Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for National Western Life Group and Reinsurance Group of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Western Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Reinsurance Group of America 1 5 2 0 2.13

Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus target price of $157.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.11%. Given Reinsurance Group of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reinsurance Group of America is more favorable than National Western Life Group.

Dividends

National Western Life Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Reinsurance Group of America pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Reinsurance Group of America pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.6% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

National Western Life Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Western Life Group and Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Western Life Group $874.45 million 1.31 $110.42 million N/A N/A Reinsurance Group of America $12.52 billion 0.72 $1.82 billion $10.84 12.80

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than National Western Life Group.

Profitability

This table compares National Western Life Group and Reinsurance Group of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Western Life Group 14.56% 5.71% 0.85% Reinsurance Group of America 14.01% 8.04% 1.17%

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats National Western Life Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders. Its life products include universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life insurance, and traditional products comprising term insurance coverage; and annuity products, such as flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities. The company also engages in real estate, nursing home, and other investment activities. National Western Life Group, Inc. markets and distributes its insurance products primarily through independent national marketing organizations. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

