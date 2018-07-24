Head-To-Head Review: Mitek Systems (MITK) versus RADCOM (RDCM)

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) and RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RADCOM has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Mitek Systems and RADCOM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 RADCOM 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mitek Systems currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.02%. RADCOM has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.58%. Given Mitek Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mitek Systems is more favorable than RADCOM.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitek Systems and RADCOM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems $45.39 million 7.22 $14.09 million $0.21 44.52 RADCOM $37.23 million 7.81 $2.90 million $0.23 93.48

Mitek Systems has higher revenue and earnings than RADCOM. Mitek Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RADCOM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Mitek Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of RADCOM shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Mitek Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of RADCOM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mitek Systems and RADCOM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems 12.89% 6.68% 5.47% RADCOM 8.88% 5.94% 4.90%

Summary

Mitek Systems beats RADCOM on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks. Its product line includes the MaveriQ, a next-generation probe-based customer and service assurance solution that enables CSPs to carry out end-to-end voice and data quality monitoring, manage their networks and services, and monitor their roaming and interconnect traffic. The company's MaveriQ solution also provides service assurance monitoring applications, including network troubleshooting and quality monitoring, service quality monitoring, customer experience management, customer quality of service monitoring, and customer service level agreements monitoring. In addition, it offers Network Visibility, an automated network function virtualization orchestration solution for onboarding and configuration that enables traffic distribution, load balancing, and end-to-end visibility across virtual networks, as well as provides packet broker capabilities, like packet de-duplication, secure socket layer decryption, and packet slicing. Further, it provides Network Insights, which offers CSPs with full network visibility that allows them to locate and resolve any performance issues. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of independent distributors and resellers, and independent representatives worldwide. The company was formerly known as Big Blue Catalogue Ltd. and changed its name to RADCOM Ltd. in 1989. RADCOM Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.