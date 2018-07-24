Head-To-Head Contrast: Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) versus Shire (SHPG)

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BLPH) and Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and Shire’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$54.81 million ($0.90) -2.80 Shire $15.16 billion 3.44 $4.27 billion $15.15 11.34

Shire has higher revenue and earnings than Bellerophon Therapeutics. Bellerophon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bellerophon Therapeutics and Shire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shire 0 5 12 0 2.71

Bellerophon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.41%. Shire has a consensus price target of $201.15, indicating a potential upside of 17.07%. Given Bellerophon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bellerophon Therapeutics is more favorable than Shire.

Profitability

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and Shire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -870.35% -92.92% Shire 28.96% 13.60% 6.92%

Volatility and Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shire has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Shire shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Shire shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Shire pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bellerophon Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Shire pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shire has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Shire beats Bellerophon Therapeutics on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Its products are also used for other pulmonary hypertension conditions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology. Its marketed products include ADVATE, ADYNOVATE/ADYNOVI, and OBIZUR for the treatment of hemophilia A; RIXUBIS to treat hemophilia B; VONVENDI for the treatment of von willebrand disease; FEIBA to treat hemophilia A and B patients with inhibitors; ELAPRASE to treat hunter syndrome; REPLAGAL for fabry disease; and VPRIV to treat type 1 Gaucher disease. The company's marketed products also comprise VYVANSE/VENVANSE/ELVANSE/TYVENSE/VUXEN/ADUVANZ for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and binge eating disorder; ADDERALL XR and MYDAYIS to treat ADHD; GAMMAGARD LIQUID/KIOVIG, GAMMAGARD S/D, HYQVIA, and CUVITRU for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency; and FLEXBUMIN to treat hypovolemia and hypoalbuminemia. In addition, its marketed products consists of CINRYZE and FIRAZYR for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; FOSRENOL to treat hyperphosphatemia; LIALDA/MEZAVANT and PENTASA for ulcerative colitis; GATTEX/REVESTIVE for the treatment of short bowel syndrome; NATPARA for the control of hypocalcemia in patients with hypoparathyroidism; ONCASPAR to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ONYVIDE for metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas; and XIIDRA for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company markets its products through wholesalers, distributors, and pharmacies. It has collaborative and other licensing arrangements with Rani Therapeutics LLC; Parion Sciences Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Precision BioSciences Inc.; Symphogen; and Ipsen Bioscience Inc., as well as a preclinical research collaboration agreement with NanoMedSyn. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.