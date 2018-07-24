Head to Head Comparison: Everspin Technologies (MRAM) & Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ: MRAM) and Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypress Semiconductor has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Cypress Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -38.03% -80.66% -40.20% Cypress Semiconductor -1.63% 15.62% 7.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Everspin Technologies and Cypress Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cypress Semiconductor 1 3 9 0 2.62

Everspin Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.01%. Cypress Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $19.71, indicating a potential upside of 13.72%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Cypress Semiconductor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Cypress Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $35.94 million 4.24 -$21.10 million ($1.69) -5.41 Cypress Semiconductor $2.33 billion 2.67 -$80.91 million $0.60 28.88

Everspin Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cypress Semiconductor. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cypress Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cypress Semiconductor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Everspin Technologies does not pay a dividend. Cypress Semiconductor pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cypress Semiconductor beats Everspin Technologies on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves customers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nvSRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and other specialty memories and timing solutions. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handset, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, computation, and medical markets. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force directly to original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.