Head-To-Head Comparison: Digital Turbine (APPS) versus TiVo (TIVO)

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) and TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Digital Turbine has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TiVo has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

31.5% of Digital Turbine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of TiVo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Digital Turbine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of TiVo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Turbine and TiVo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine $74.75 million 1.48 -$52.85 million ($0.09) -16.11 TiVo $826.46 million 1.88 -$37.95 million $0.98 12.91

TiVo has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Turbine. Digital Turbine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TiVo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TiVo pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Digital Turbine does not pay a dividend. TiVo pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Turbine and TiVo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine -46.78% -15.32% -7.26% TiVo -2.59% 4.09% 2.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digital Turbine and TiVo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine 0 0 2 0 3.00 TiVo 0 0 5 0 3.00

Digital Turbine presently has a consensus target price of $1.90, suggesting a potential upside of 31.03%. TiVo has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.77%. Given TiVo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TiVo is more favorable than Digital Turbine.

Summary

TiVo beats Digital Turbine on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform. It also provides Discover software, which provides application installation and management, as well as detailed reporting to advertisers and carriers. In addition, the company offers other products and professional services directly related to the Ignite platform. Digital Turbine, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers. This segment's portfolio of licensable technology patents covers various aspects of content discovery, digital video recorder (DVR), video-on-demand (VOD), OTT experiences, multi-screen functionality, and personalization, as well as interactive applications and advertising. The company's Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; interactive program guide (IPG) solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the IPGs for their customers, and to upgrade the features and services they can offer; CE Guides under the G-GUIDE and HTML Guide brands; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions. It also provides television, sports, movies, music, celebrities, books, and video games metadata; advanced search, recommendation, and conversation services; data and analytics solutions; Ad Optimizer and Promotion Optimizer, browser based software-as-a-service applications; operator and seamless insights applications; IPG advertising services; analog content protection technologies; and VCR Plus+, connected platform, and media recognition products. The company was formerly known as Rovi Corporation and changed its name to TiVo Corporation in September 2016. TiVo Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

