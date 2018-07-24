Head to Head Analysis: Banc of California (BANC) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

Banc of California (NYSE: BANC) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Banc of California pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

79.9% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Banc of California shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banc of California and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $501.02 million 1.94 $57.70 million $0.82 23.44 Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.23 billion 5.98 $364.14 million $5.45 21.14

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. Cullen/Frost Bankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Banc of California has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 11.46% 8.37% 0.60% Cullen/Frost Bankers 30.40% 12.34% 1.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banc of California and Cullen/Frost Bankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 1 3 2 0 2.17 Cullen/Frost Bankers 2 10 3 0 2.07

Banc of California presently has a consensus price target of $21.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.34%. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus price target of $110.54, suggesting a potential downside of 4.04%. Given Banc of California’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Banc of California on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. It also invests in SBA loan pool securities, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, interest rate swaps, card payment services, remote and mobile deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, direct deposit services, and safe deposit boxes, as well as Internet banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 34 branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. The company also offers consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. Its international banking services comprise accepting deposits, making loans, issuing letter of credits, handling foreign collections, transmitting funds, and dealing in foreign exchange. In addition, the company acts as correspondent for approximately 203 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services consisting of sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory services, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Further, it offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as offers investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. The company operates approximately 134 financial centers and approximately 1,300 ATMs in Texas. It serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

