H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of H&E Equipment Services worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEES. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Buckingham Research set a $44.00 target price on H&E Equipment Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $44.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.03 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO John Engquist sold 1,643 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $65,736.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,662,519.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

