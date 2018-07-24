H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. H&E Equipment Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.6812982522764 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

H&E Equipment Services traded down $0.23, hitting $38.60, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,199. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.48. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.03 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 41.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HEES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Buckingham Research set a $44.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other news, CEO John Engquist sold 1,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $65,736.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,662,519.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

