HCP, Inc. (HCP) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HCP in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in HCP in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCP in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Private Vista LLC purchased a new position in HCP in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in HCP in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

HCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered HCP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Evercore ISI lowered HCP from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HCP from $28.00 to $23.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Shares of HCP opened at $26.03 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. HCP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $479.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.86 million. HCP had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCP news, Director R Kent Griffin, Jr. purchased 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $502,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

